Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and has quarantined himself. He broke the news on Twitter, saying that in the afternoon he felt a slight fever and quarantined himself at home, before testing positive later on.

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he tweeted.

Incidentally, Qureshi had held a meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, on Wednesday at the foreign office in Islamabad. Khalilzad was accompanied by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) chief executive officer, Adam Boehler.

Also, unconfirmed reports say that he last met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.