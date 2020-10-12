Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Pak former president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised

Pak former president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised

Zardari’s hospitalisation comes ahead of a planned national agitation by a joint front of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, including his PPP, against the Imran Khan government.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:26 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari during an appearance at the Islamabad High Court in 2019. (AP file)

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, who is out on bail after being charged in several corruption cases, was admitted to hospital in Karachi after he complained of feeling unwell.

He was indicted last week in the Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply cases, and had pleaded not guilty.

A spokesperson for Zardari said that doctors are conducting necessary medical tests in a private hospital in Karachi.

Zardari is being tried in different corruption cases launched by the government through the anti-corruption watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



On October 5, an accountability court indicted Zardari in the Park Lane properties and Thatta water supply cases.

During the hearing, the PPP leader pleaded not guilty. The court also indicted 19 other accused in the Park Lane and 15 accused in the Thatta water supply cases.

On September 28, an Islamabad accountability court had indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by NAB in a mega-money laundering scam.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references.

Zardari’s hospitalisation comes ahead of a planned national agitation by a joint front of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, including his PPP, against the Imran Khan government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Oct 12, 2020 20:12 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Krishna clears Finch, RCB struggle
Oct 12, 2020 20:39 IST
‘Will target 4 TMC leaders for every BJP leader attacked’: Bengal BJP talks ‘Kerala-style retaliation’
Oct 12, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show
Oct 12, 2020 20:39 IST
IIT Guwahati , C-DAC sign MoU for supercomputing facility
Oct 12, 2020 20:29 IST
Gal Gadot announces Cleopatra movie, divides Twitter
Oct 12, 2020 20:32 IST
Pak former president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised
Oct 12, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.