Pak lands in FATF's 'Grey List' after failing to check flow of money to Jaish, Lashkar

The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force’s  third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:57 IST

“The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said. (REUTERS)

The global terror financing watchdog, FATF, on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the “Grey List” as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, officials said.

   The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force’s  third and final plenary held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu.

“The FATF plenary decided continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ till its next meeting to be held in October,” an official privy to the development said.

The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the official said.



