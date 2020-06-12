Sections
Home / World News / Pak news channel fires 2 journalists for showing Kashmir as part of India

Pak news channel fires 2 journalists for showing Kashmir as part of India

Pakistan’s state-run PTV News has fired two journalists for airing an “incorrect map” of the country in which Kashmir was shown as a part of India.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, Islamabad

The Pakistan Television (PTV) management on June 7 said on social media that it was probing the issue and actions would be taken against those responsible for the blunder. (Unsplash photo for representation)

Pakistan’s state-run PTV News has fired two journalists for airing an “incorrect map” of the country in which Kashmir was shown as a part of India.

The Pakistan Television (PTV) management on June 7 said on social media that it was probing the issue and actions would be taken against those responsible for the blunder.

The hammer fell on June 10 after it sacked two employees.

“Taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, the PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight,” it tweeted.



Also read | Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why

It has not identified the employees who have been sacked but said that it has zero tolerance for negligence.

Earlier, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also demanded action.

Pakistan, in its official map, shows Kashmir as its part.

India maintains that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of India’s Jammu and Kashmir, and that Kashmir Valley is an integral part of the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election and all the latest news
Jun 12, 2020 16:50 IST
Maison founder Gaurav Bhatia’s Mumbai home is an Indophile’s ode to a fantastical universe
Jun 12, 2020 16:48 IST
Did Captain America predict the coronavirus in 2011? Screengrab goes viral
Jun 12, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.