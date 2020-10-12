Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Pak PM’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

Pak PM’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 20:12 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had initially rejected the resignation of Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. (AFP file)

A close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quit on Monday in the wake of an explosive investigative report on his allegedly massive wealth.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

Bajwa confirmed on Twitter that his request for stepping down as special assistant had been approved by Prime Minister Khan.

The Pakistani premier had refused to accept the resignation when Bajwa put in his papers in August.



“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa tweeted.

On August 27, Facts Focus—a website run by local journalists—published a story claiming that Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies spanning four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 outlets.

The website further claimed that Bajwa’s wife was a shareholder in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

In response, in an extensive statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the allegations levelled against him and his family in the report were “materially false”.

Bajwa has earlier served as director general of the military’s public relations wing –the Inter-Services Public Relations—from 2012 to 2016 and as commander of the Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
Oct 12, 2020 20:02 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Kohli, ABD key for RCB in death overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:48 IST
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
Oct 12, 2020 20:12 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KKR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 12, 2020 20:49 IST
Facebook will ban Holocaust denial or distortion content: Mark Zuckerberg
Oct 12, 2020 20:50 IST
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
Oct 12, 2020 20:45 IST
Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show
Oct 12, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.