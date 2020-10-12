Pak PM’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

A close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan quit on Monday in the wake of an explosive investigative report on his allegedly massive wealth.

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

Bajwa confirmed on Twitter that his request for stepping down as special assistant had been approved by Prime Minister Khan.

The Pakistani premier had refused to accept the resignation when Bajwa put in his papers in August.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa tweeted.

On August 27, Facts Focus—a website run by local journalists—published a story claiming that Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies spanning four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 outlets.

The website further claimed that Bajwa’s wife was a shareholder in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

In response, in an extensive statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the allegations levelled against him and his family in the report were “materially false”.

Bajwa has earlier served as director general of the military’s public relations wing –the Inter-Services Public Relations—from 2012 to 2016 and as commander of the Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.