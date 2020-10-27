Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pak to strengthen ties with Afghanistan: PM Imran

Pak to strengthen ties with Afghanistan: PM Imran

Inaugurating a two-day seminar titled ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum’ here on Monday, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to continue to play its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Islamabad

Imran Khan gestures during a conference. (REUTERS)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government has decided to strengthen relations with Afghanistan “no matter who is in power” in Kabul.

Inaugurating a two-day seminar titled ‘Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum’ here on Monday, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong resolve to continue to play its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Khan said his government was making efforts to enhance connections with the business community of Afghanistan in order to benefit from each other’s experience and give impetus to trade and economic relations.

The prime minister said his government has decided to strengthen relations with Afghanistan “no matter who is in power” in the neighbouring country.



“Future of both countries is dependent upon their unity, mutual trade, and enhanced economic interlinks,” Khan said while highlighting the need to support Afghan traders and investors.

He said both the Muslim countries had vast potential for investment and economic activities, which would bring regional prosperity and development.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan could benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and become hubs of trade and business, he remarked.

Khan made it clear that the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process was the chief concern of his government and no other country in the world could take credit equal to Pakistan in its efforts to maintain peace in Afghanistan.

Speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rahman Rahmani said Afghanistan valued Pakistan’s contributions to the Afghan peace process.

He said the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was deep-rooted in common culture, faith, and values. He also stressed the need for enhancing parliamentary contacts between the two countries.

While appreciating the steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate Afghan transit trade, which had reduced the time of shipment clearance on the border, Rahmani said opening new border points for trade would facilitate the trade further.

Pakistan’s Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that 2,640 kilometres Pak-Afghan border was not only the longest border that Pakistan shared with any of its neighbours, but it was also the thread that weaves the two nations into a historic tapestry of “social, cultural, linguistic, economic, religious and fraternal ties”.

He proposed the formation of a task force to oversee the terms of negotiation of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA), which was going to expire next year and needed input from parliamentarians and institutional stakeholders from both sides of borders for a comprehensive future trade agreement.

The two-day seminar was organised by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at a time when trade and political relations between the neighbouring countries have improved lately.

Wolesi Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani, heading an Afghan delegation, arrived here on Qaiser’s invitation to attend the seminar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:09 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 13:45 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:06 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police extends ban on drones, flying objects within city limits for another month
Oct 27, 2020 15:18 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020: All you need to know about Nokha constituency
Oct 27, 2020 15:15 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI charge sheet details six hours of inhumane torture
Oct 27, 2020 15:14 IST
NCP looking for non-Congress, non-BJP partners for Goa polls: Praful Patel
Oct 27, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.