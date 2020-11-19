26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term

Sections
Saeed is already in jail as in February this year, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail in two other terror-financing cases. At present, he is lodged at Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

Nov 19, 2020

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hafiz Saeed was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore in two terror-financing cases. Saeed is already in jail as in February this year, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail in two other terror-financing cases. At present, he is lodged at Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Thursday sentenced four leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawa, including its chief Hafiz Saeed, in two more cases,” a court official told PTI. Saeed and his two close aides - Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid - have been sentenced to 10 and a half years each, while JuD chief’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

“Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of ATC Court No. 1 heard the case No. 16/19 and 25/19 filed by Counter Terrorism Department in which the verdict has been announced after the statements of witnesses were cross-examined by Naseeruddin Nayyar and Mohammad Imran Fazal Gul Advocate,” the official said.

A total of 41 cases have been registered by the CTD against the JuD leaders, out of which 24 have been decided while the rest are pending in the ATC courts. Four cases have been decided against Saeed so far. Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

(With PTI Inputs)

