Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan drugmakers warn against banning raw material from India, say it will weaken Covid-19 fight

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 31,684 on Monday.

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:11 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A general view of a road traffic in Karachi on Monday after Pakistan started easing Covid-19 lockdown. (Reuters Photo)

The drug manufacturers in Pakistan have warned against banning raw material from India, saying it will weaken the country’s ability to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) organised a press conference in Karachi on Monday where they said that import of raw materials for manufacturing medicines should not be stopped from India or any other country.

“At a time when the federal and provincial governments in the country have been in the process of setting up more and more quarantine centres, isolation facilities, and special hospital wards to accommodate Covid-19 cases, there is a dire need to ensure constant supply of essential medicines to treat coronavirus patients,” PPMA senior vice chairman Syed Farooq Bukhari said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 31,684 on Monday. Out of these, Punjab recorded 11,568 cases, Sindh 12,017, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 4,875, Balochistan 2,017, Islamabad 679, Gilgit-Baltistan 442 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 86 patients.



A total of 28 more people died in the last 24 hours in the country (between Sunday and Monday), taking the tally of Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan to 667. Another 8,212 recovered so far.

But Pakistan began to lift its lockdown despite a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive ptients.

On Monday, Prime Minister Khan chaired a meeting on the crisis where he was briefed about the latest efforts to control the spread of the disease in the wake of easing lockdown.

According to an official statement, Khan said that “lockdown is being eased in a phased manner according to the situation and to keep a balance between business and health needs”.

Public transport remains shut, but factories and offices have been allowed to resume operations. Restrictions on mosque attendance had already been lifted.

Khan, however, asked people to take precautions so that the virus doesn’t run out of control.

