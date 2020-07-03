Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tests Covid-19 positive

Sections
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will continue to work from home after announcing that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Islamabad

File photo of Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi (REUTERS)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that this afternoon, he felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined himself at home.

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he said in a tweet.

 



Pakistan’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 221,000-mark with more than 4,500 deaths.

