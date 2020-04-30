Pakistan has lowest Covid-19 mortality rate, says minister as country records highest single-day fatalities

People wait to receive free food for Ramzan during Covid-19 lockdown, in Lahore on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

With 26 fresh fatalities, Pakistan on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of deaths due to coronavirus disease Covid-19, health authorities said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf told the media that besides the new 26 deaths, there were 44 infected people in critical condition, Pakistani media reported.

However, he said the mortality rate was only 2.1 per cent in Pakistan as compared to around seven per cent in other countries.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to bring back 7,500 overseas Pakistanis in the first week of May.

“Our major focus will be on the Gulf states as thousands of Pakistanis have become jobless or their visas have expired. So they will be brought back from Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Estates. Some flights will be operated from Sudan, Kenya and the UK,” Dawn news quoted Yusuf as saying.

The number of Covid-19 cases reached 15,759 in Pakistan after 874 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, health authorities said. Three hundred forty six people have died of the disease so far in the country.

Punjab province is the worst hit with 6,061 cases, followed by Sindh with 5,695, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with 2,313, Balochistan with 978, Gilgit-Baltistan with 333, Islamabad with 313 and Pakistan-cccupied Kashmir with 66 cases.

So far 4,052 patients have recovered while the total active cases in the country were 11,361.

Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services said that local transmission was 84 per cent and foreign travel 16 per cent.

The government said that 3,560 patients were admitted across the country in 717 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities, while others were isolated at their homes.

Among the high profile people who got infected by the coronavirus includes Governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan.