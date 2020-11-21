Sections
Pakistan opposition parties to hold Peshawar rally on Sunday, vow to define govt ban

The PDM politicians have said that “selected ministers” of the federal government cannot hide behind the “curtain of the pandemic”, according to news agency ANI.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 23:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Activists of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, gather ahead of a rally in Peshawar on November 21. (AFP)

The opposition parties in Pakistan will hold a planned public gathering in Peshawar on Sunday, defying the ban imposed by the Imran Khan-led government.

The opposition parties, under the banner Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said they will defy the order passed by the deputy commissioner of Peshawar and go forth with the public gathering.

They have also warned “street fights” if the government tries to forcibly stop the rally.



Dr Nafeesa Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - said that the rally is being held against the bad governance of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government and the leaders will not rest until he resigns.

She also alleged that the recently concluded Gilgit-Baltistan election which resulted in a win for the PTI, was a product of election engineering.

The PDM consists of 11 major opposition parties of Pakistan who have stated that they will use all democratic options present to oust Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan from power. The PDM has also held major rallies in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan against the government.

