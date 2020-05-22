Sections
Home / World News / 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash near Karachi airport

3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash near Karachi airport

Black smoke could be seen from afar at the crash site, said eyewitnesses. Some users posted videos on Twitter claiming five houses were destroyed in a residential area in Karachi due to the crash.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screengrab of a video shot near the residential area where the plane crashed in Pakistan. (@FrankieTutkija/Twitter screengrab)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi on Friday. The flight was on its way from Lahore to Karachi.

News agency Reuters reports that the plane had 107 passengers onboard when it crashed.

Pakistan Armed force spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers’ Sindh troops have reached the incident site. In the update posted on the official Twitter handel of DG ISPR, the spokesperson said that the security forces will assist civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.

 



Users on social media started posting images and videos of the residential area where the plane crashed. The videos show smoke billowing from the plane. Others have a close-up short of the area where the crash took place.

“PIA Flight crashed near Karachi’s Model Colony Area. Flight enroute from Lahore to Karachi!!” tweeted a user Annie Frank.

 

“#Plane_Crash Near Model Colony .. PIA Air Plane A320 flight with 100 passenger .. arrive from Lahore to Karachi @Jinnah_Club,” tweeted Rashid Khan, a journalist.

 

Others users had videos from the crash site, and they claimed that at least five houses were destroyed in the crash.

“Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard,” said Khurram Ansari. He used the hashtag #planecrash with his tweet.

 

As soon as the news spread, Karachi started trending on Twitter with more than 19,000 tweets already posted on the place crash.

Black smoke could be seen from afar at the crash site, said eyewitnesses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar to modify order on 7th pay arrear after teachers’ protest, but verification rider to stay
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
News updates form Hindustan Times: 3 amateur videos capture moments after Pakistan plane crash and all the latest news
May 22, 2020 17:10 IST
Dog meets bestie after a long time, what follows next is a joy to watch
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Last minute tips to improve your chances to qualify
May 22, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.