Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pakistan passes grim milestone of 8,000 Covid-19 deaths

Pakistan passes grim milestone of 8,000 Covid-19 deaths

The total number of positive cases in Pakistan has surged to 398,024 and 2,839 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni, Islamabad

Men wear protective masks as they ride a motorcycle amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

With 40 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours Pakistan tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 8,025 on Monday.

The total number of positive cases has surged to 398,024.

Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 2,839 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.

There are 173,014 coronavirus cases in Sindh; 119,035 in Punjab; 47,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,158 in Balochistan; 30,123 in Islamabad; 6,855 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,649 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,991 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,924 in Sindh, 1,368 in KP, 166 in Balochistan, 314 in Islamabad, 165 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 97 in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
China to build super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river
Nov 29, 2020 23:34 IST

latest news

United’s De Gea a doubt for Champions League game against PSG
Nov 30, 2020 11:58 IST
Global shares rest after ‘awesome’ month; dollar declines
Nov 30, 2020 11:56 IST
8 inmates killed, 37 others injured in Sri Lankan prison riot: Report
Nov 30, 2020 11:55 IST
Archer Kapil tests positive for COVID-19
Nov 30, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.