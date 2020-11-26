Sections
Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I’ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone,” Bilawal tweeted on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, center, at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of opposition parties, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday tested Covid-19 positive, Geo News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said that “I have tested positive for COVID19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I’ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA.”

Finance and Health Minister, Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra sent the PPP chairman his best wishes on Twitter saying, “Get well soon, Bilawal sb. Best wishes. To everyone sitting on stage at the PDM Jalsa, if in Pakhtunkhwa please call on 1700 KP Corona helpline & get yourself tested through our rapid response teams; GoKPcares about everyone’s health; all tests are free of charge. Wear a mask.”

On Tuesday, the PPP chairman went into self-isolation after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus, Geo News further reported. (ANI)

