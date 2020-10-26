Sections
Pakistan PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:33 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Islamabad

Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content (AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social networking site, the government said on Sunday.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

“I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” Khan said.

