Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Pakistan police briefly detain Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law

Pakistan police briefly detain Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested” Muhammad Safdar Awan, said Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice-president, who had addressed the rally on Sunday. She said she was asleep when the police “barged in” her hotel room where she was staying with her husband.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 04:09 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leads a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (AP)

Pakistani police on Monday briefly detained the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, allegedly forcing their way into his hotel room in Karachi, just hours after a massive rally was held in the port city by a joint opposition front that seeks the ouster of the Imran Khan government.

“Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested” Muhammad Safdar Awan, said Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice-president, who had addressed the rally on Sunday. She said she was asleep when the police “barged in” her hotel room where she was staying with her husband.

She alleged that Karachi police were being used by “unknown but known forces” to suppress their voice, implying that the military had a hand in her husband’s arrest. Safar was freed later after a court granted him bail, his party and family said. The 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) claimed earlier that the provincial police chief of Sindh was kidnapped by paramilitary forces and made to register cases against him and 200 others, including Maryam Nawaz.

Safdar on Sunday had visited the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founder, and led a crowd in chanting, “Give respect to the vote.”



That slogan was viewed as criticism of Pakistan’s military, which ruled the country directly or indirectly for much of its history. Also, chanting political slogans at Jinnah’s tomb is widely considered a taboo. Police say they arrested Safdar after receiving a complaint from a citizen.

At Sunday’s rally, Maryam attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan. “When you are pressed for answers, you hide behind the armed forces. You coward! You bring the army into disrepute. You use them (the army) to hide your own failures. Who gave you this right?” she said.

Maryam also responded to comments made by Khan a day earlier. “You tell people not to worry because there’s been only one rally. But you are already worried.” She asked him to not think about banning PML-N, asserting that it’s the country’s biggest political party. She was softer towards the military, saying the PDM was not against the army but only a few generals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 20, 2020 04:41 IST
China: From Covid +ve to positive GDP growth
Oct 20, 2020 04:41 IST
Agricultural exports recover from Covid-induced fall
Oct 20, 2020 01:11 IST
India’s research, manufacturing critical to fighting Covid-19: Bill Gates
Oct 20, 2020 04:41 IST

latest news

India’s research, manufacturing critical to fighting Covid-19: Bill Gates
Oct 20, 2020 04:41 IST
France: Police crackdown after beheading of teacher
Oct 20, 2020 04:22 IST
Pakistan police briefly detain Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law
Oct 20, 2020 04:09 IST
World struggles as Covid-19 infections cross 40 million
Oct 20, 2020 03:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.