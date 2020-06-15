Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Pakistan records highest single-day Covid-19 cases; minister says tally could reach 12 lakh by July end

Pakistan records highest single-day Covid-19 cases; minister says tally could reach 12 lakh by July end

Capital Islamabad reported 771 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day increase. With this, Islamabad’s Covid-19 tally reached 7,934.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently said that the country cannot sustain with complete Covid-19 lockdown for a long time as its 25 per cent population is living below the poverty line. (Reuters Photo)

A minister in Pakistan has said that the number of coroanvirus disease cases in the country could reach up to 12 lakh by the end of July.

“We’re in mid-June and our cases have reached approximately 1,50,000. It saddens me to say that based on our current trajectory, experts have projected that our cases could double by the end of June,” said Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

“With the current trajectory, the novel coronavirus could reach 10 lakh to 12 lakh by the end of July,” said Umar, who is in-charge of the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged people to get serious about the disease and wear masks.



Pakistan, meawhile, recorded the highest number of 6,825 coronavirus disease cases in a single day on Sunday as its tally of the Covid-19 patients reached 1,39,230.

Capital Islamabad reported 771 cases on Sunday, its highest single-day increase. With this, Islamabad’s Covid-19 tally reached 7,934.

Till now, Punjab province remains to have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. While 52,601 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Punjab province, Sindh has confirmed 51,518 cases, media reports said.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 81 patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,632.

A total of 51,735 have recovered from the disease.

So far, 8,68,565 tests have been conducted across the country, including 29,546 in the last 24 hours.

Radio Pakistan reported Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying on June 13 that the country cannot sustain with complete lockdown for a long time as its 25 per cent population is living below the poverty line.

“For countries like us, the only option is a smart lockdown so that the burden doesn’t fall on poor people,” he added.

The Covid-19 cases in other provinces of Pakistan are as follows: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 17,450, Balochistan 8,028, Islamabad 7,934, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,095 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 604.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how you can check the latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Jun 15, 2020 11:40 IST
Gold ticks lower, holds tight range as second coronavirus wave fears weigh on stocks
Jun 15, 2020 11:38 IST
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 date and time: BSEM to declare Manipur HSLC results today by 2pm
Jun 15, 2020 11:37 IST
Jharkhand reports 37 more cases of coronavirus
Jun 15, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.