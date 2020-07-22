Sections
Pakistan reports 1,332 new Covid-19 cases, records 38 fresh deaths

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 38 patients also died in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 5,677.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Islamabad

The health authorities performed 18,331 more tests in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total tests done so far to 1,776,882 in the country. (HT Photo)

Pakistan has recorded 1,332 new coronavirus cases, taking the nation-wide tally of infections to 267,428, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a day after the country registered its lowest daily Covid-19 count in more than two and a half months.

It said a total of 210,468 people had recovered from the disease, making it a significant count, while another 1,436 patients were in critical condition.

Out of the total cases detected so far, 114,104 were reported in Sindh, 90,816 in Punjab, 32,523 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,701 in Islamabad, 11,469 in Balochistan, 1,937 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,878 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



The health authorities performed 18,331 more tests in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total tests done so far to 1,776,882 in the country.

Pakistan reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily infection count in more than two and a half months.

Globally, the coronavirus, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed over 6 lakh lives and infected nearly 15 million people, with the US being the worst affected country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

