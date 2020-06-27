Sections
Home / World News / Pakistan’s anti-graft body files corruption case against former PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s anti-graft body files corruption case against former PM Nawaz Sharif

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 70-year-old three-time premier who is in London for medical treatment.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 09:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lahore

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had left for London in November after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for treatment. (AP file photo)

Pakistan’s anti-graft body has filed a corruption case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and three others for their alleged involvement in the illegal allotment of land in Punjab province about 34 years ago.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 70-year-old three-time premier who is in London for medical treatment.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached an anti-corruption court to declare Sharif a proclaimed offender since he did not respond to any of its summons.

The three other accused named in the case filed by the NAB are Jang/Geo media group owner Mir Shakilur Rahman, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director Humayun Faiz Rasool and former director (land) Mian Bashir.



In 1986, when he was the Punjab chief minister, Sharif had allegedly allotted 54-’kanal’ (canal) land in Lahore to Mir Shakilur Rehman in violation of rules.

Rahman, who was arrested on March 12, is on judicial remand.

In the reference, Sharif and the two officers were accused of the misuse of authority in allotting the precious land along the canal to Rahman in violation of the rules.

Sharif had left for London in November after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week permission to go abroad for treatment.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan, citing his record of facing the law and justice, within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors.

Last month, a fresh picture of ‘ailing’ Sharif having tea at a London cafe along with his family went viral on social media, sparking a debate on his health with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members demanding his return to face corruption cases.

In the picture, he was seen sitting at a roadside café with his granddaughters. He sported a blue shalwar kameez and a cap and apparently looked in better health. Sharif was given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case, in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He was also given bail in a money-laundering case to facilitate his travel abroad.

Sharif was diagnosed with “complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease with significant disease burden”.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz had said that her father was a high-risk patient therefore his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention had been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: Delhi CM says 21,144 tests conducted in a single day to curb Covid-19 spread
Jun 27, 2020 10:11 IST
Some US food suppliers forego China’s contracts over Covid-19 curbs: Report
Jun 27, 2020 10:08 IST
Klopp, the messiah of Merseyside
Jun 27, 2020 10:01 IST
Pakistan’s anti-graft body files corruption case against former PM Nawaz Sharif
Jun 27, 2020 09:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.