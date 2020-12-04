Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pakistan’s atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are ‘unshakable memories’: Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are ‘unshakable memories’: Sheikh Hasina

“Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said while speaking with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka, at the Ganabhaban.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Dhaka

Pakistan’s atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are “unshakable memories” for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (AFP Photo)

Pakistan’s atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are “unshakable memories” for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever,” Hasina said while speaking with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka, at the Ganabhaban.

Referring to the volumes of the book titled “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”, she said that all can learn many historical facts between the years 1948 and 1971 from the books, BDNews24 said.

She further highlighted that the Urdu version of the book “Unfinished Memoirs” by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a best-seller in Pakistan.



“It’s well-read in Pakistan and other countries,” she said.

BDNews24 further reported Pakistan High Commissioner said that his country wants to strengthen ties with Bangladesh. He also congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister of her leadership in the international arena.

BDNews 24 quoted her as saying that Bangladesh’s foreign policy is “friendship towards all, malice towards none”.

She also reiterated her belief in regional cooperation.

Communal harmony has been one of the important features upholding the Constitution of Bangladesh. Religious harmony has existed in Bengali culture for thousands of years.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in one of his speeches said, “There are Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, non-Bengalis in this Bengal. They are our brothers. It is our responsibility to protect them so that we are not discredited.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST
GHMC poll results LIVE updates: Congress’ Sunitha Reddy victorious
Dec 04, 2020 13:17 IST
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Dec 04, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

BJP trails TRS but leads AIMIM, Congress in Hyderabad civic polls in early trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:15 IST
CPCB issues notice to Delhi government for immediate action against local pollution
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid vaccine: PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Teaching is all about giving: Ranjitsinh Disale on wining Global Teacher Prize 2020
Dec 04, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.