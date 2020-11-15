Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation worsens; 2,443 new cases

Women wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Reuters)

The Covid-19 situation in Pakistan seems to worsen as over 2,000 new positive cases have been reported for the third consecutive day, reported ARY News.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,443 more infections were detected over the past 24 hours, lifting the national tally of Covid-19 cases to 356,904.

The number of active cases in the country has also soured to 26,538, while 32 people have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,141.

1,377 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 323,225 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 49,210,50 samples have been tested thus far.

According to ARY News, since the Covid-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 154,738 cases, while Punjab recorded 109,993, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (41,990), Balochistan (16,393), Islamabad (23,994), Gilgit-Baltistan (4,447), and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (5,349).