Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally crosses 270,000; death toll at 5,763

In the last 24 hours, 54 virus-related deaths have been reported, the Ministry of National Health Services said. A total of 5,763 people have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, it said.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 219,783. Another 1,316 patients are in critical condition. (Reuters file photo)

Pakistan reported 1,209 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the nation-wide tally of infections to 270,400.

Out of the total cases, 115,883 are from Sindh, followed by 91,423 cases in Punjab, 32,898 cases in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,766 cases in Islamabad, 11,523 cases in Balochistan, 1,989 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 1,918 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 219,783. Another 1,316 patients are in critical condition.



The ministry said 1,821,296 tests have been performed since the virus outbreak, including 22,006 tests in the last 24 hours.

