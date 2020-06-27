Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally nearing 190,000; death toll at 4,035

Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally nearing 190,000; death toll at 4,035

The Ministry of National Health Services said that 86,906 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while still 2,729 were in critical condition.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad

The authorities have performed a total of 1,214,140 tests, including 21,033 tests in the last 24 hours. (Reuters file photo)

Pakistan has reported 3,138 new coronavirus cases and 74 more deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,89,883 and the fatalities to over 4,000, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the total patients, Sindh has reported 76,318 cases of coronavirus, Punjab 72,880, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 24,943, Islamabad 12, 206, Balochistan 10,116, Gilgit Baltistan 1,417 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 1,003 infections so far, the Ministry of National Health Services said in a statement. “The countrywide tally of patients has jumped to 198,883 after 3,138 new cases were reported. The coronavirus death toll reached 4,035 on Saturday with 74 more deaths reported over the last 24 hours,” the statement said.

The ministry said that 86,906 patients have so far recovered from the disease, while still 2,729 were in critical condition.

The authorities have performed a total of 1,214,140 tests, including 21,033 tests in the last 24 hours.



Globally, coronavirus cases continue to swell with the total confirmed infections standing at 9,100,994 while 494,375 people have so far died due to the deadly infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare
Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST
‘At highest level, there is no compromise’: Chopra on nepotism in cricket
Jun 27, 2020 15:30 IST
Bombay HC orders inspection of residential towers taken over by TMC for quarantine facility
Jun 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.