Sections
Home / World News / Pakistan to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18

Pakistan to hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18

The Pakistan Supreme Court on April 30 allowed the government to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad

The GB Election Commission will hold the elections in 24 constituencies, according to the statement. (AFP file photo)

Pakistan will hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18, the government has announced after the country’s top court allowed holding of polls in the region, notwithstanding India’s strong protest to Islamabad for its efforts to bring “material change” to the territories under its “illegal and forcible” occupation.

The Pakistan Supreme Court on April 30 allowed the government to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. President Arif Alvi on Saturday approved August 18, 2020 as the poll day for general elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly, according to a statement from the President House.

The GB Election Commission will hold the elections in 24 constituencies, according to the statement.

The Gilgit-Baltistan order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorising the Prime Minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects.



India last month issued a demarche to a senior Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the apex court ruling. India also clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories “illegally and forcibly” occupied by it.

President Alvi last month promulgated an order to form a caretaker government and for extension of the Elections Act 2017 of Pakistan to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GB legislative assembly was dissolved on completion of its term on June 24.

The federal government has appointed Mir Afzal, a former deputy inspector general of police, as the “caretaker chief minister”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Skipping Sikh awarded by British PM for fundraising efforts
Jun 28, 2020 15:04 IST
Covid-19 linked to increased risk of stroke: Study
Jun 28, 2020 14:59 IST
National Doctor’s Day 2020: Why we celebrate it, theme and history
Jun 28, 2020 14:53 IST
China places half a million in lockdown near Beijing over new Covid-19 cases
Jun 28, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.