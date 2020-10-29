Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pakistani clerics give approval to Hindu temple construction

Pakistani clerics give approval to Hindu temple construction

The decision by the Council of Islamic Ideology comes after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan abruptly halted construction on the temple in the capital Islamabad in June.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:22 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Islamabad Pakistan

Khan, who has promised equal rights for minorities, is expected to issue a formal order to allow the temple’s construction (REUTERS)

Pakistan’s state-run council of clerics, which advises the government on religious issues, gave its approval Wednesday to the construction of a new temple for minority Hindus, ruling Islamic law allows them a place of worship.

Lal Malhi, a prominent Hindu leader who is also a member of parliament, applauded the ruling but noted the council also recommended the government not spend public funds directly on the construction of private places of worship.

The decision by the Council of Islamic Ideology comes after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan abruptly halted construction on the temple in the capital Islamabad in June. Khan’s decision came amid threats from radical Muslims who called construction of the temple a blasphemous act.

Some extremists had vowed to try to stop the temple’s construction with force, raising tensions. Khan turned to the council to decide if public money could be used for construction. He had promised $600,000 for the temple’s construction.



It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Khan would follow through with providing the funds in light of the council’s ruling. However, the council’s ruling left open the possibility the money could be distributed to the Hindu community to use as it sees fit.

Khan, who has promised equal rights for minorities, is expected to issue a formal order to allow the temple’s construction.

Currently, there is no functioning temple for Hindus in Islamabad. An ancient temple exists in the capital, but Hindus don’t use it for fear of attacks.

About 3,000 Hindus live in Islamabad with its population of more than 1 million, mostly Muslims.

Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully together in Pakistan, but there have been incidents in which Hindu girls were forcibly converted to Islam.

Most of the country’s Hindus migrated to India from present day Pakistan in 1947 when India was divided by Britain’s government. Nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. They have fought three wars over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Oct 29, 2020 14:15 IST
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Oct 29, 2020 14:08 IST
Delhi health minister Jain says city possibly in third wave of Covid-19
Oct 29, 2020 13:57 IST
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Oct 29, 2020 14:12 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister attributes spike in Covid-19 cases to festive season, change in contact tracing strategy
Oct 29, 2020 14:24 IST
French Prez Macron announces new lockdown rules amid surge in cases
Oct 29, 2020 14:22 IST
Alia Bhatt to join the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR from Nov 2: report
Oct 29, 2020 14:21 IST
Good mental health, better sleep for physically active people
Oct 29, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.