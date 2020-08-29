Sections
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed

The three men were found guilty of collecting funds for Saeed’s charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, which are alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:30 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Islamabad

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (PTI)

A Pakistani court on Wednesday convicted on terror financing charges three associates of a radical cleric wanted by Washington for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Two of the militants, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Salam Bhattvi, were sentenced to five years in jail, while the third, Abdul Rehman Makki, received an 18-month sentence from the court in Lahore, the counter-terrorism department said in a statement.

The three men are close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder and chief of the outlawed group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was blamed by India for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

The three men were found guilty of collecting funds for Saeed’s charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, which are alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Saeed has been serving a 5 1/2-year prison sentence since February after being convicted of financing terrorism.



