Pakistani forces resort to mortar shelling in Afghanistan

Pakistani forces resort to mortar shelling in Afghanistan

“Pakistani forces have fired 29 artillery rounds into Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province over the last 24 hours,” Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor, was quoted as saying.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor further said that there have been no casualties so far (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Pakistan forces resorted to mortar shelling in Sheltan district of eastern Kunar province in Afghanistan, TOLO news reported.

He further said that there have been no casualties so far.

