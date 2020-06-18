Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Panama canal sees 21% drop in crossings amid pandemic

Panama canal sees 21% drop in crossings amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt international trade and economic activity around the globe.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:14 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Panama City

Just 937 ships used the Panama Canal last month, while there were 260 cancellations of crossings, canal administrator Ricaurte Vásquez said. (AP Photo)

The Panama Canal reported a 21% drop in the number of ships crossing the waterway in May, compared to projections for traffic.

Just 937 ships used the canal last month, while there were 260 cancellations of crossings, canal administrator Ricaurte Vásquez said Wednesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

He said 119 of the cancellations involved giant LNG and LPG tankers that were to have carried liquified gas, mostly from the United States to Asia. Crossings by cruise ships and car carriers also declined.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt international trade and economic activity around the globe. Vásquez said recovery in traffic might be slow, but some analysts predicted a more rapid rebound.



“It will be able to recover rapidly because the world’s reactivation depends on the reactivation of trade,” said analyst José Isabel Blandón Sr. “And in the reactivation of trade, the United States needs Panama, China and South America need Panama, and Europe, too.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kolkata reports seven suicide incidents on Wednesday
Jun 18, 2020 14:05 IST
1,65,412 samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR
Jun 18, 2020 14:06 IST
Ex-president of Kazakhstan infected with coronavirus
Jun 18, 2020 13:59 IST
Two succumb to Covid-19 in Jammu, UT’s death toll climbs to 66
Jun 18, 2020 14:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.