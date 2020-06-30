Pandemic curtails most pride events, but some march on

A person wears pride themed boots as they await the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality in New York. The march commemorated the 50th anniversary of Pride after New York's normally massive gay Pride march was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. (AP)

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of most in-person Pride events this year, but a march in Manhattan on Sunday drew thousands to the streets in solidarity with protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality. Similar parades were held in a handful of cities in the US and around the world, with attendence reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second annual Queer Liberation March in New York capped a month of Pride events, virtual and live, during which the celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. People chanted “No justice, no peace” as the crowd snaked through Manhattan, while techno music blasted from a pickup truck carrying two DJs, one of whom chanting “Black lives matter.”

Taipei, the Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participant numbers on Sunday were reduced by both virus concerns and heavy rain. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said that over 1,000 attended. Taiwan is the only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal.

Hundreds participated in a Gay Pride event in Jerusalem, with numbers limited because of coronavirus rules. Police tried to secure the event that took place just under five years after a person at an LGBT rally was murdered by a Jewish religious extremist.