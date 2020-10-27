Sections
Paris’ Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found

Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Paris

The Promenade Marie de Roumanie plaque is pictured in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (REUTERS)

The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.

Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.

