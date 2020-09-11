Sections
World News / Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

A parking deck under construction in Atlanta partially collapsed on Friday, officials said, injuring five workers.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:55 IST

By Associated Press, Atlanta

Video from news helicopters showed an injured worker lowered by crane from the collapsed section of the deck. (File photo for representation purpose)

Video from news helicopters showed an injured worker lowered by crane from the collapsed section of the deck.

Four construction workers were injured but managed to walk away from the collapse site. One was trapped with leg injuries, and had to be lowered to the ground by crane, Atlanta Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Glen Riley told reporters at the scene.

Firefighters communicated with a crane operator using a construction worker’s radio to remove the worker who was trapped, Riley said.



“That was an awesome job,” he said.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with likely heat exhaustion, Riley said.

The collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section, officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a statement.

There are concerns that more of the structure could collapse and fall onto the Downtown Connector, a busy thoroughfare through the heart of the city, Riley said. An on-ramp to that freeway was being closed as a precaution.

“If the wall collapses, it may extend to the expressway,” he said.

City inspectors planned to examine the structure in the next few hours, he said.

The parking structure is near Emory University Hospital Midtown, in a commercial area just southeast of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

