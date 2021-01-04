Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Pelosi narrowly re-elected speaker, faces difficult two years

Pelosi narrowly re-elected speaker, faces difficult two years

It was a narrow victory in a House that Democrats re-took with a vastly reduced majority.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:42 IST

By HT Correspondent , edited by Vinod Janardhanan, Hindustan Times Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waves a gavel during the first session of the 117th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 3. (AFP)

US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was re-elected on Sunday for a fourth term to the position that is just second removed from the presidency.

It was a narrow victory in a House that Democrats re-took with a vastly reduced majority.

Pelosi, who has led her party in the House since 2003 and is the only woman to be speaker, received 216 votes to 209 for Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican, who again will be the chamber’s minority leader.

“As we are sworn in today, we accept a responsibility as daunting and demanding as any previous generation of leadership have ever faced,” Pelosi, 80, said in a statement referring to the swearing-in of the 117th Congress.

“We begin this new Congress during a time of extraordinary difficulty. Each of our communities has been drastically, drastically affected by the pandemic and its economic crisis: 350,000 tragic deaths, we sadly carry them in our hearts; over 20 million infections; millions without jobs – a toll beyond comprehension.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Indo-Canadian MP quits key post after violating Covid-19 travel curbs
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Educational institutions in Bihar ready to welcome students from January 4
by Megha
Amid reports of probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from IT department
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.