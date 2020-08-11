Sections
Home / World News / Pentagon aims for fewer than 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan by November

Pentagon aims for fewer than 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan by November

“Over the next four months, the United States will continue to drawdown its force levels in Afghanistan based on conditions in-country,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 07:14 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

The US currently deploys 8,600 soldiers in Afghanistan, in accordance with a bilateral agreement signed February 29 in Doha between Washington and the Taliban. (AFP file photo)

The United States is counting on further military withdrawal from Afghanistan to potentially fewer than 5,000 troops as inter-Afghan peace talks progress, the Pentagon said Monday.

“Over the next four months, the United States will continue to drawdown its force levels in Afghanistan based on conditions in-country,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

“Our current trajectory expects to see the number of US service members in Afghanistan be below 5,000 by the end of November.”

“As always, such drawdowns remain conditions-based and are implemented after consultation with Congress and in direct coordination with our NATO Allies and partners,” the Pentagon added.



“The US military presence in Afghanistan remains focused on capabilities -- not numbers.”

The Pentagon’s statement was further clarification for statements by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who appeared Saturday to announce an impending troop withdrawal.

“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper said, adding that the Pentagon would first have to ensure that the US “is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan.”

US President Donald Trump during an interview with Axios last week also mentioned reaching 4,000 to 5,000 troops by the November presidential election.

The US currently deploys 8,600 soldiers in Afghanistan, in accordance with a bilateral agreement signed February 29 in Doha between Washington and the Taliban.

Under the agreement, all foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by the spring of 2021, in exchange for security commitments from the militants.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers
Aug 11, 2020 07:47 IST
Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Extra-time Fernandes penalty sends United into Europa semis
Aug 11, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.