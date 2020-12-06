Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / People have a right to protest peacefully: UN spokesperson

People have a right to protest peacefully: UN spokesperson

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said, “As to the question of India, what I would say to you is what I’ve said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so.”

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 02:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”. (PTI)

Authorities should allow people to exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesperson has said regarding the farmers’ protest in India.

When Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, was asked about the farmers’ protest at a daily news briefing on Friday, he replied: “As to the question of India, what I would say to you is what I’ve said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so.”

The reporter who asked the question also contended the farmers involved in the protest were being met with “repressive measures” and this had a bearing on India’s democracy. Dujarric responded by saying: “We want to see people have a voice in their lives.”

Trudeau was the first world leader to comment on the farmers’ protest, telling a Facebook video interaction on Tuesday that the situation in India was “concerning”. On Friday, the external affairs ministry summoned Canada’s envoy Nadir Patel and told him the remarks by Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers had the potential to “seriously” damage bilateral ties

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Dec 05, 2020 20:46 IST

latest news

After SC order on Char Dham road, alignment of key bypasses to be changed
Dec 06, 2020 02:27 IST
Modi to lay the foundation stone of new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 06, 2020 02:21 IST
CID names BJP’s Mukul Roy as accused in TMC MLA Murder case
Dec 06, 2020 02:16 IST
Farm talks deadlocked, another round on December 9
Dec 06, 2020 02:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.