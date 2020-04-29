Sections
Home / World News / Permanent UK residency for kin of infected medical staff who die

Permanent UK residency for kin of infected medical staff who die

The one-year free visa extension has now been extended to midwives, radiographers, social workers and pharmacists. Several professionals of Indian origin are likely to benefit from the extension.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:44 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Rainbow National Health Service (NHS) graffiti painted on a private gate in Newcastle, England, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday April 30, 2020. (AP)

The Boris Johnson government on Wednesday announced year-long free extension in the visa period for more workers engaged in health and social sector, besides granting permanent residence to family members of those who pass away after contracting deadly infection coronavirus.

The Home Office earlier announced the one-year free visa extension for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff; it has now been extended to midwives, radiographers, social workers and pharmacists. Several professionals of Indian origin are likely to benefit from the extension.

Home secretary Priti Patel also announced that those granted one-year extension will not be required to pay the controversial immigration health surcharge of 400 pounds per person per year. Levying the surcharge on medical staff is under review.

The extension is for nearly 3,000 people whose visas expired or are due to expire between March 31 and October 1. Over 100 doctors, nurses and other health professionals have passed away after contracting the virus, including several Indian origin doctors.



Patel said: “We are incredibly grateful to all overseas health and care workers fighting this invisible enemy. These extensions will be automatic, free and include exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge”.

She also confirmed that family members and dependants of healthcare workers who pass away as result of contracting the virus will be offered immediate indefinite leave to remain.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 18:31 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 19:18 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
Apr 29, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

‘How many have to die?’: Neville voices fears over Premier League plans
Apr 29, 2020 19:25 IST
Kapil Sharma to Mika Singh, celebs bid goodbye to Irrfan Khan at funeral
Apr 29, 2020 19:23 IST
Phased relaxations in J&K after May 3: Officials
Apr 29, 2020 19:22 IST
‘Irrfan was a wonderful actor’: Slumdog director Danny Boyle pays tribute
Apr 29, 2020 19:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.