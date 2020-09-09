Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Pfizer, BioNTech lock biggest EU vaccine deal of 200 million doses

Pfizer, BioNTech lock biggest EU vaccine deal of 200 million doses

The EU didn’t disclose financial terms. Pfizer and BioNTech previously agreed to supply 120 million doses to Japan. The US in July reached a deal to pay $2 billion for an initial 100 million doses, with an option for 500 million more.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:23 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A woman walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (REUTERS)

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE reached a preliminary agreement to supply 200 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine to the European Union -- the biggest initial order yet for the US-German partners.

The European Commission has concluded exploratory talks and will now begin contract negotiations, according to a statement Wednesday. The deal would include an option for another 100 million doses.

The EU didn’t disclose financial terms. Pfizer and BioNTech previously agreed to supply 120 million doses to Japan. The US in July reached a deal to pay $2 billion for an initial 100 million doses, with an option for 500 million more.

The companies have said they’re on track for regulatory review as soon as October. They’ve enrolled more than 25,000 of the 30,000 participants needed for a massive clinical trial to show the vaccine works and secured sign-off this week from regulators to expand the study to Germany.



Including study sites in Europe, “and now especially in Germany, is aimed at supporting an approval in Europe,” BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin said in a previous statement.

The companies’ vaccine relies on a new technology that prompts the body’s own cells to produce the virus proteins needed to trigger the immune system.

The EU previously announced preliminary plans for vaccine supply arrangements with developers including Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc with the University of Oxford, Sanofi and partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc, as well as CureVac NV.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Sep 09, 2020 16:35 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Sep 09, 2020 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 16:57 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Swara says CBI, ED should probe ‘really serious cases’ instead of Rhea
Sep 09, 2020 17:21 IST
Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse inside Akshay Kumar’s ‘small’ birthday party’
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Kangana Ranaut warns Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Your pride will crumble now’
Sep 09, 2020 17:25 IST
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Sep 09, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.