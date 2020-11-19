Pfizer, BioNTech offer Brazil Covid-19 vaccination plan for 2021

Sections
Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:04 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Rio de Janeiro

Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German laboratory BioNTech have proposed a plan for the Brazilian government on vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a statement.

“Pfizer made a proposal to the Brazilian government... that would permit the vaccination of millions of Brazilians in the first half, subject to regulatory approval,” the statement said.

The Brazilian authorities have already agreed to purchase vaccines from the UK’s AstraZeneca, China’s Sinovac, as well as from Russia.

The final analysis of the data from clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech showed its effectiveness at 95%.

Phase three of clinical trials has been completed.

