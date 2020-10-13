Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Pfizer modifies protocol for virus vaccine study to include more young participants

Pfizer modifies protocol for virus vaccine study to include more young participants

On Monday, the company said it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 through 15 in its global Covid-19 vaccine study.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, New York

Trial kits for Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination study at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida (REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Drugmaker Pfizer has again modified the protocol for its late-stage study of its vaccine against the new coronavirus, this time to include more young participants.

The company said on Monday that it’s received permission from the Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 through 15 in its global Covid-19 vaccine study.

New York-based Pfizer originally planned for 30,000 participants, but in September expanded that to 44,000 people. That increase was made to boost diversity in the trial population, specifically by including 16- and 17-year-old teens, as well as stable patients with some common chronic infections: hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Pfizer’s trial also includes significant numbers of Hispanic, Black, Asian and Native American participants, plus many people aged 56 through 85. The diversity is aimed at providing information on how safe and effective the experimental vaccine is in people of different ages and backgrounds. (AP) SCY

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Oct 13, 2020 10:15 IST
2 major Covid-19 vaccine trial halts the world witnessed
Oct 13, 2020 09:46 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 55,342; recoveries above 6.2 million
Oct 13, 2020 10:15 IST

latest news

Pfizer modifies protocol for virus vaccine study to include more young participants
Oct 13, 2020 10:17 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 55,342; recoveries above 6.2 million
Oct 13, 2020 10:15 IST
Machu Picchu opens for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7 month wait
Oct 13, 2020 10:05 IST
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to head of firm accused of cheating IITM of Rs. 2.62 cr
Oct 13, 2020 10:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.