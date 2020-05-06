Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 10,000: ministry

Philippines’ coronavirus infections top 10,000: ministry

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:12 IST

By Reuters, Manila

98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506. (AP photo)

The Philippines’ coronavirus infections have broken past the 10,000 mark, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, the health ministry reported 320 additional infections, bringing the total to 10,004. It also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the toll to 658. But 98 patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,506.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
May 06, 2020 16:11 IST
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

RSVP: A mini-knotty affair
May 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Milk bank at Pune’s Sassoon hospital a saviour for newborns
May 06, 2020 16:27 IST
Chiranjeevi may soon make digital debut with a web series: report
May 06, 2020 16:28 IST
Bihar Board Inter Scrutiny 2020:  Online application begins from May 8, here’s how to apply
May 06, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.