Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Philippines probes unauthorized vaccines given to soldiers, Chinese workers

Philippines probes unauthorized vaccines given to soldiers, Chinese workers

The Food and Drug Administration is working with government investigators and customs officials to probe the illegal entry and use of the unregistered vaccines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a televised briefing Monday.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 16:15 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

The military last week confirmed that soldiers in President Rodrigo Duterte’s security team were already inoculated, but didn’t say what vaccines were used and how they were obtained (REUTERS)

The Philippines will investigate how unauthorized Covid-19 vaccines were given to President Rodrigo Duterte’s security team and reportedly to thousands of Chinese workers.

The Food and Drug Administration is working with government investigators and customs officials to probe the illegal entry and use of the unregistered vaccines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a televised briefing Monday.

Duque was reacting to a media report that around 100,000 Chinese nationals working in the Philippines have been vaccinated as early as November even as regulators have yet to approve any vaccines for use in the Philippines.

The uneven rollout of vaccines around the world is raising concerns about the potential for black markets to emerge. The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, is aiming to secure at least 80 million vaccines from pharmaceuticals including AstraZeneca Plc., Novavax Inc. and Pfizer Inc., with deals expected this month and shipments by the second quarter.

The military last week confirmed that soldiers in Duterte’s security team were already inoculated, but didn’t say what vaccines were used and how they were obtained. Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, in a briefing Monday said the president’s security team will face the investigation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
Govt, farmers’ talks over agri laws underway, both sides hope up for positive solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

Donald Knuth: Mathematician and programming wizard
by HT Correspondent
Explained: Why are Georgia Senate runoffs extremely crucial for Joe Biden?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Punjab school events: AKSIPS-123 children extend a helping hand
by HT Correspondent
ADB to provide $100 million loan to upgrade power distribution in Bengaluru
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.