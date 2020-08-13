Sections
Home / World News / Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair

Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn’t a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 06:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Centerville

Dodd received her new license Monday — without the chair. This is what she had received earlier. (jadeisjaded/Facebook)

Driver’s license photos aren’t always the best, but when a Tennessee woman received her new ID the picture was perfect — for a furniture store.

Jade Dodd renewed her license online and received it last week, but to her surprise, the photo wasn’t a picture of her. It only showed an empty chair.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,’” Dodd said.

“Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘oh, I need my manager for this.’” The chair ended up being the focal point of the license because it was the last photo taken and saved to Dodd’s file, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told WKRN-TV. The photo was taken accidentally, the department said.



Dodd said she wasn’t upset by the mistake. Instead, she said it lightened the mood amidst the coronavirus pandemic and provided her and her coworkers with a few laughs.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone,” Dodd added. “I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning.’“ She posted the photo to Facebook on Aug. 6 and as of Wednesday, it had been shared more than 19,000 times and turned into several memes.

Dodd received her new license Monday — without the chair.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Swadeshi does not necessarily mean boycotting all foreign products: Bhagwat
Aug 13, 2020 07:07 IST
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Predicted XI: Strategic changes in store
Aug 13, 2020 07:04 IST
James Anderson on the cusp of huge milestone
Aug 13, 2020 06:51 IST
When Saif said he ‘won’t be happy’ to be around kids all the time
Aug 13, 2020 06:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.