PM Imran Khan’s days are numbered, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s days were numbered, and his ‘fake government’ is about to end. While addressing an election rally in Chilas, Maryam said that the ‘turncoats’ should also be shown the way home, the days of ‘fake rulers’ have been numbered and the last push would be made on November 15, reported Dunya News.

She also alleged that rigging of votes was taking place even before the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, and that people should protect their votes and prevent them from being stolen.The PML-N vice president added that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are as strong as the mountains of Himalayas, and the people here have always supported the party in good and bad times.She claimed that development projects and the roads that pass through the area have been built during the PML-N era, reported Dunya News.Pakistan had earlier announced that they will hold elections to the Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15.

The Imran Khan government had earlier announced granting provisional province status to the region, which was not received well by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who have protested against Islamabad’s decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan.