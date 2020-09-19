Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

The deaths included a male and a female, both between the ages of 18 and 22, Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters. The 14 wounded people were taken to a two different hospitals. Simmons said none of them were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Rochester United states

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people died and 14 others were wounded at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, early Saturday, police said.

The deaths included a male and a female, both between the ages of 18 and 22, Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters. The 14 wounded people were taken to a two different hospitals. Simmons said none of them were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Simmons said near the crime scene, which appeared to stretch at least a block.

The shooting comes as the city’s police department has been rocked by the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.



Video taken in March and made public by Prude’s family Sept. 4 shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the street while another officer presses a knee to his back. The officers held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support a week later.

On Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, who she said initially misled her about the circumstances of Prude’s death.

The fatal shooting early Saturday did not appear to be linked to the March death.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired and found “approximately 100 people” running from the scene, Simmons said. Before the call, police were not aware of the party, he said.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which — number one — is not safe because of Covid, because of the conditions. And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster,” Simmons said.

The interim chief said no suspects were in custody, adding that it’s too early to tell whether there were multiple shooters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Sep 19, 2020 14:26 IST
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Sep 19, 2020 14:14 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 13:57 IST
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Sep 19, 2020 15:14 IST

latest news

Parliament monsoon session: Rajya Sabha passes bill to protect corona warriors
Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST
Himani Shivpuri gets discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Sep 19, 2020 15:29 IST
India’s fuel demand to contract 11.5% in 2020: Fitch Solutions
Sep 19, 2020 15:27 IST
Ghaziabad, Meerut farmers on dharna on Delhi-Meerut eway; stall construction work
Sep 19, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.