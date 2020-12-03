Sections
Home / World News / UK: 4 die after explosion at waste water plant, say police

UK: 4 die after explosion at waste water plant, say police

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:09 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, London

The view of the damaged tank after the explosion near Bristol, Britain. (REUTERS)

Four people have died following an explosion at a waste water treatment plant near the southwest England city of Bristol, police said Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police said that a fifth person was injured during the explosion at Avonmouth but that his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

He said the incident was not terror-related but would not speculate on the cause of the blast.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “our hearts go out” to the victims of the Avonmouth tragedy and their families.

“Deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives in the water works explosion in Avonmouth,” he said on Twitter.

 

