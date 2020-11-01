Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:03 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Quebec

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks. (AP)

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Nov 01, 2020 12:05 IST
LIVE: People of Bihar are now trusting the NDA government, says PM Modi in Samastipur
Nov 01, 2020 12:14 IST
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Nov 01, 2020 11:34 IST
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Nov 01, 2020 12:33 IST
Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Rekha’s throwback letter goes viral
Nov 01, 2020 12:33 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Do-or-die for Kings XI Punjab, CSK play for pride
Nov 01, 2020 12:32 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP aims to secure fourth straight win in Siwan
Nov 01, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.