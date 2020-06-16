Sections
Home / World News / Police choke holds to be ‘banned’ unless threat to life: US President Trump

Police choke holds will be banned except when an officer’s life is in danger, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday as the administration prepares reforms following the...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:28 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Washington

US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Police choke holds will be banned except when an officer’s life is in danger, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday as the administration prepares reforms following the recent deaths of an unarmed black man in custody.

“As part of this new credentialing process, choke holds will be banned except if an officer’s life is at risk,” Trump said in the Rose Garden prior to signing an executive order on law enforcement reforms

“Additionally we’re looking at new advanced and powerful, less lethal weapons to help prevent deadly interactions,” he added.

