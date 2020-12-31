Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask

Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:26 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Baltimore

A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a Forward healthcare location during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. (AP)

A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A mask mandate was in effect because of the coronavirus.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed Pringle as he escorted him outside of the store. Once outside, Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first, prosecutors said.

Pringle has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge. Pringle’s attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment to the newspaper.

Walker was charged with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest and assault. Those charges were dropped in November. He pleaded guilty to violating orders under a state of emergency and was put on probation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
by HT Correspondent
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Tests: You win one, you lose one
by Sanjay Manjrekar
Russia to distribute over 1mn Sputnik V shots at home by year end: Minister
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Infighting, factionalism led to defeat for Congress in Panchkula MC elections
by HT Correspondent
Chandigarh MC wards increased from 26 to 35
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.