Polls close in first six US states, Indiana called for Trump

Polling places also shut statewide in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia in a landmark contest that saw tens of millions of American cast their ballots early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 06:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Electoral workers count ballots during the 2020 US presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US. (REUTERS)

Polls closed Tuesday in six US states in a bitterly contested election between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, including in the key East Coast battleground of Georgia.

CNN and NBC already projected a win for Trump in Indiana.

The United States was in for a long night of waiting for results, as some states say they could be counting ballots for several days. Polls were to close throughout the evening, until the last votes are cast in Alaska.

