Home / World News / Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea

China has offered no coherent legal basis for its ambitions in the South China Sea and for years has been using intimidation against other Southeast Asian coastal states, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:33 IST

By Agencies | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

The United States will use all available tools to support countries that believe China has violated their sovereignty in the South China Sea, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday. Pompeo’s statement amps up the pitch against China’s effort to push the envelope and its territory in the South China Sea region.

Pompeo said the US will support these countries but stressed this would be done in multilateral and legal forums.

“We will then go use the tools that we have available and we will support countries all across the world who recognize that China has violated their legal territorial claims as well – or maritime claims as well,” Pompeo told reporters, according to news agency Reuters.

“We will go provide them the assistance we can, whether that’s in multilateral bodies, whether that’s in ASEAN, whether that’s through legal responses, we will use all the tools we can,” he said, referring to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Pompeo, who had last week spoken about building a coalition against China, indicated the plan was on track. He announced a “quick trip” to the United Kingdom and Denmark on Monday next. I’m sure that the Chinese Communist Party and its threat to free peoples around the world will be high on top of that agenda,” Pompeo told a news conference. Pompeo also welcomed London’s ban on Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

