Sections
Home / World News / Pompeo compares ex-security advisor John Bolton to Edward Snowden

Pompeo compares ex-security advisor John Bolton to Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is a former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that US agents from the National Security Agency (NSA) were carrying out widespread surveillance on citizens.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:28 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Former US national security advisor John Bolton speaks during his lecture at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, US. (REUTERS)

John Bolton’s explosive tell-all account of his time as National Security Advisor is comparable to Edward Snowden’s disclosure of state-backed mass surveillance of US citizens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Pompeo’s comments come the night before the release of Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened,” which contains many damning allegations against President Donald Trump.

“Frankly, the information he has released puts criminal liability squarely on him,” the top US diplomat told Fox News.

“We all saw what’s happened when people leak classified information like Edward Snowden. What John Bolton did here is not dissimilar to that,” Pompeo said.



Edward Snowden is a former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that US agents from the National Security Agency (NSA) were carrying out widespread surveillance on citizens.

Snowden has been living in exile in Russia since his revelation. He has been charged in the US with espionage and theft of state secrets and faces up to 30 years in prison.

“This kind of information getting out, it presents real risk and real harm to the United States of America,” Pompeo added.

Bolton’s book is an account of his 17 months serving as National Security Advisor.

The book contends that Trump is not “fit for office” and describes the president “pleading” with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping to help boost his chances of re-election in November.

Over the past few days, Trump and his team, including Pompeo, have vacillated between two courses of action: denouncing the book as “fiction,” but also claiming it is full of highly sensitive, classified information.

The White House had sought to halt the book’s publication, but a US judge refused Saturday to block its release, saying it was too late for a restraining order.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hina is hellbent on charming Kushal in Unlock teaser, watch video
Jun 23, 2020 17:47 IST
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half
Jun 23, 2020 17:47 IST
Amid power struggle in Manipur, CBI summons Ibobi Singh in corruption case
Jun 23, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Green shoots of economic revival seen across sectors’: Finance ministry
Jun 23, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.